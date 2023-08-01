BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- UPDATE: 10:48 p.m. According to BCFD #1, all responders not already on scene have been canceled.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
According to Benton County Fire District #1 are currently responding to a natural cover fire in the area of Plymouth and Tyrell Road in Benton County.
Benton County Fire District #6 is also responding.
The fire is currently around 5 acres in size. Burning heavy grass according to BCFD.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
