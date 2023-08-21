The many methods of mosquito management with Benton County Mosquito Control District

You don't want to drive close behind this truck that lets out a chemical fog used for killing mosquitos according to Graber. 

 Courtesy Benton County Conservation District

BENTON COOUNTY, Wash.- Richland Parks and Recreation have released a notice for mosquito larviciding. 

According to Benton County Mosquito Control, on Tuesday August 22, mosquito larviciding will be conducted over the deltas and the Richland Wye. 

