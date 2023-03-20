$10
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-

Benton County Sheriff's Deputies located a suspect trying to pass fake movie prop money off as the real thing on March 20.

Deputies quickly located the suspect and are reminding everyone to use caution and take a close look at the currency involved in any cash transactions. If you think you have been given fake or counterfeit money in a transaction please contact your local law enforcement agency.

The money involved in this case does look real, but is really just prop money used in movies and plays.