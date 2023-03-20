BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies located a suspect trying to pass fake movie prop money off as the real thing on March 20.
Deputies quickly located the suspect and are reminding everyone to use caution and take a close look at the currency involved in any cash transactions. If you think you have been given fake or counterfeit money in a transaction please contact your local law enforcement agency.
The money involved in this case does look real, but is really just prop money used in movies and plays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.