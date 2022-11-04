BENTON CITY, Wash.-
Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) conducting a welfare check at a home in Benton City ended up doing a little home improvement.
Responding Deputies found Dotty, the resident of the home, in good health and spirits, however, during the course of their visit they found out she needed help fixing her doorbell.
Thanks to the Benton County Sheriff Foundation, a nonprofit that provides volunteer and financial resources to strengthen the services provided by the Sheriff's Office, they purchased and installed a new wireless doorbell for Dotty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.