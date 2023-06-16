BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- A male and female were reported for causing a physical disturbance to Benton County Sheriff's Deputies on the 8700 block of Benton Avenue.
As deputies arrived at the travel trailer, a witness said the car had fled from the scene. The reckless driver avoided law enforcement's pursuit as BCSO did not want to risk other drivers on I-82.
At the scene of the original report, the man was still there where officers found he had multiple warrants. He has been arrested for assault, domestic violence and his warrants.
The female driver has not been located but also has warrants for her arrest. The investigation is ongoing with charges being sent to the Benton County Prosecutor's Office.
