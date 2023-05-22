PROSSER, Wash.- A shooting at a high school party on Saturday night resulted in one injury to a former Prosser High School student.
The party took place on the edge of Prosser city limits with multiple current students from PHS. People not affiliated with the school showed up and opened fire following an argument.
One former student is the only reported injury, according to the Prosser School District.
Information is still needed about what happened on May 20. Students with information is asked to report to the Benton County Sheriff's Office at 509-735-6555. Parents are encouraged to talk to their children and urge them to report any information they know.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.