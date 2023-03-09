BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-
The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is warning residents of a scam being mailed to homeowners.
According to the BCSO the scam involves a typed letter claiming to be from a national grocery store being sent to residents. The letter asks the recipient to complete a "Customer Service Evaluation" and send it back with $1,500 worth of gift cards for a "bonus."
The BCSO warns that the letter is a scam and no such evaluation is being sent to residents and that gift cards should not be sent in response to the letter. If you or someone you know receives the scam letter please contact the BCSO at 509-735-6555 or local law enforcement.
