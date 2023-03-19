BCSO K9 finds suspect in crawl space after search warrant Sunday afternoon
Briana Chavez Digital Reporter/Weekend AM Weather Anchor

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. —

Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office found a suspect wanted for a felony warrant and assault. 

When deputies arrived at the suspect's house, he hid inside.

Deputies were granted a search warrant for the residence. 

Kennewick Police and West Richland PD helped during the search, using K-9 Ivan during the search. 

K-9 Ivan helped officers and deputies quickly find the suspect in the crawl space of the house. 

The suspect came out and was arrested by officers. 