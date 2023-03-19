BCSO K9 finds suspect in crawl space after search warrant Sunday afternoon

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. —
Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office found a suspect wanted for a felony warrant and assault.
When deputies arrived at the suspect's house, he hid inside.
Deputies were granted a search warrant for the residence.
Kennewick Police and West Richland PD helped during the search, using K-9 Ivan during the search.
K-9 Ivan helped officers and deputies quickly find the suspect in the crawl space of the house.
The suspect came out and was arrested by officers.
