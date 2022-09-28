RICHLAND, Wash.-
Shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday, September, 26, Richland Police responded to a subject in crisis call at the Richland Community Center.
According to the RPD, officers contacted an individual who told them they had hidden a gun in the bushes near the Hampton Inn.
The Benton County Sheriff's K9 team responded to the scene and recovered a gun.
The individual who police first responded to was transported to the hospital for treatment.
