BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Law enforcement and emergency crews are currently on scene of a train accident near 823 PR SE and Badger Road in Kennewick.
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to the scene around 5:30 a.m. and are currently investigating the accident.
The train is blocking the crossing at 823 PR SE and there is no estimated time for when the crossing will be reopened. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.
