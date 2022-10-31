KENNEWICK, Wash.-
The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) recovered a stolen dirt bike and a stolen truck in two separate incidents over the weekend.
The dirt bike was reported stolen Saturday night, but was spotted by a Deputy on patrol Sunday.
The driver of the dirt bike fled, but the bike was recovered near an irrigation canal on 19th and Union in Kennewick.
In a separate incident at truck that was reported stolen on October, 18, was spotted near Winco in Kennewick.
Deputies stopped the truck and arrested the driver for suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
