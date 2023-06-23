BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is releasing its first-ever End Domestic Violence awareness patch.
The limited edition patches are available for an $11 donation to the Benton County Sheriff Foundation.
According to the BCSO donations will help individuals and families that are victims of domestic violence through the purchase of food, clothing, diapers, baby formula and hotel rooms if needed.
