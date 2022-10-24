BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the area of County Route 12 and West King Tull Road near Prosser on Sunday night.
According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), the driver of a car failed to negotiate a turn and got stuck in a ditch. The car then caught the surrounding brush on fire.
Deputies arrived to find the car and brush burning. The driver of the car got out of the vehicle safely.
The BCSO reports that driver inattention contributed to the crash and that the car will be removed by the owner on Monday, October, 24.
