BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's (BCSO) Deputies recently recovered three stolen cars in two separate incidents.
BCSO Deputies checked on an abandoned car behind Ron's Food Mart on the 1800 block of S. Washington in Kennewick and found that it had been reported stolen out of Kennewick.
The investigation into the unoccupied car is ongoing and BCSO Deputies are hoping security footage may help determine who left the car behind the store.
In a separate incident BCSO Deputies responded to a report of suspicious vehicles on a farm in Plymouth and found two service trucks that seemed to have been dumped at the location.
The two vehicles were reported stolen out of Walla Walla. The BCSO investigation into the thefts is ongoing and no suspects have been named at this time.
