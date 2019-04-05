BENTON COUNTY, WA - On April 4 at about 7 p.m., Benton County Sheriff's Office CAGE Team deputies responded to the 200 block of Rachel Road for a female solicitor.

The woman was identified as 36-year old Amanda Jo Smith. Smith had her 10-year old daughter with her and together they were soliciting funds for the daughter's basketball team. Information showed there is no basketball team and Smith was using the money for something other than what she was claiming.