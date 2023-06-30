Weather Alert

...BREEZY SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING... .An upper low pressure system passing through western Canada Saturday will produce breezy westerly winds along the east slopes of the Cascades and western Columbia Basin in conjunction with low relative humidities. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691... The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that start will have the potential to spread rapidly given the strong wind and low humidity. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&