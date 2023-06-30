BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is warning residents about a recent jewelry-by-mail scam that can lead to money being withdrawn remotely from bank accounts.
According to the BCSO, victims of the scam receive jewelry in the mail that they did not order and haven't requested that looks like it has been purchased with Amazon Services.
A telephone number on the jewelry asks victims to contact "Zelle" services and download the remote access app "Any Desk."
Once the app is downloaded the suspect running the scam is able to remotely remove money from the banks accounts of victims according to the BCSO.
Residents are asked to be cautious when receiving unsolicited goods, services or offers and to never give out personal or bank account information online or over the phone.
