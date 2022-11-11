BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-
The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is warning residents that scammers are sending text messages with phony links attached.
The scam texters are pretending to be Amazon and are asking people to update their personal billing information.
The BCSO is reminding people to not click on any links from any unknown numbers.
Anyone who has any questions or concerns about their Amazon or any other personal account should log into their official account, or contact the company personally.
