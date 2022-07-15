Be fire wise while mowing your lawn

YAKIMA, WA - Having a fresh-cut lawn is always nice during the summer but if you're not keeping up with maintenance on your lawn mower, you could catch yourself in a dangerous situation.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment causes 14% of structure fires, that's due to poor maintenance and not changing gas cylinders and oils.
"It's only going to take one spark to cause it to go up," said Evan Dorich a mechanic at Lynn's Power Equipment.
Dorich told me keeping up with the manufacturer's maintenance on any of your small engine equipment is always a good idea.
"Before you do anything and just doing a look over," said Dorich. "Checking your oil, making sure all your vents are open up, make sure all the grease that might have built up on your engine block is cleaned out because otherwise, it could potentially cause bad things to happen."
One thing you should also look for before starting up your mower is mice or bird nets.
"Mice are in pretty much all of your bigger equipment," said Dorich. "Yeah, you start moving stuff around, especially where your wiring harnesses are and stuff. They build with grass, paper, whatever they can find to actually make a little nest and it's all flammable."
Before you start mowing:
1. Check your air filter
2. Check your oil levels a
- Make sure they are at the levels the manufacturer recommends
3. Check the wires connected to the battery
- Make sure they are not burned or cracked
4. Check for leaks underneath the lawn mower
5. Make sure there is no dry grass stuck underneath the lawn mower
These could all lead to a spark if not maintained properly.
Keeping up with the manufacturer's maintenance on any of your small engine equipment could save your wallet and your life.
One thing Dorich told me he has noticed, a lot of people want to fix their lawn mowers themselves. He said that is okay as long as your doing it right. If you're not, that could be really risky.
"They think a roll of duct tape and a little baling wire will go a long way," said Dorich. "That can cause a lot more problems. You shouldn't be jerry rigging any of your stuff, there's a reason the manufacturer has specifications and duct tape is not on it."
When maintaining your lawn, Deputy Fire Chief Jim Johnston from West Valley Fire District 12 told me it's always wise to maintain the grass and weeds around your house.
"Maintain as much as what we call a defensible space," said Deputy Fire Chief Johnston. "That's going to contribute to burning. 30 to 60 feet from the perimeter of your house."
If there is a brush fire anywhere near your house, it's always best to have a "go bag" just in case.
"Have an extra change of clothes, have your wallet close by or your keys close by," said Deputy Fire Chief Johnston. "Things that you would need normally just to carry on day-to-day operations for your personal self."
Right now there is a red flag warning in our region, so just be fire-wise and check your equipment before you start mowing.
