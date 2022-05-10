Be prepared for a wildfire in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Commissioner of Public Lands, Hilary Franz, along with community partners, are kicking off Wildfire Ready Neighbors in Yakima on Thursday.

Wildfire Ready Neighbors was developed to prepare Washington residents in high-risk areas to take action to prepare against wildfires.

Wildfire Ready Neighbors, now in its second year, is a collaborative effort between the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, regional fire districts, community partners, and local wildfire experts, to better prepare those most at wildfire risk.

The effort connects residents with forest health and wildfire experts so that they can take proactive action this spring to help protect their homes and surrounding property from wildfires.

Commissioner Franz will share how Wildfire Ready Neighbors helps build community resilience and share tips on how residents can sign up to get a free action plan.

If you would like to sign up, click HERE.