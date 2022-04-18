KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Prairie Shufflers invite locals to experience the art of square dancing through free, introductory lessons for all ages.
No experience is needed to join the fun. The group is offering two free sessions: on Monday, April 18th at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 24th at 4:00 p.m.
Lessons will take place at 717 N Irving St. in Kennewick.
For more information, call 509-628-0354 or 509-735-1149.
In the video above, watch as the Prairie Shufflers show Monty and Madeline the ropes of square dancing!
