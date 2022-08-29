TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
The Department of Energy (DOE), the Hanford site, and local law enforcement agencies are reminding drivers to be wildlife aware while driving this fall.
Fall is mating season for deer and they may be more active near roadways.
Some basic tips can keep you safe while driving, including being extra cautious in the early morning or evening hours, following the posted speed limit, and if you see one deer or elk, always assume there are more nearby.
This video is part of a series highlighting a community-wide traffic safety campaign as part of the DOE's efforts to support the health and safety of Hanford site workers and the local community.
"By expanding our strong safety focus and culture beyond our site, and into our community, the Hanford team can contribute to making the Tri-Cities a safe place for everyone," said Brian Vance, manager of the DOE Office of River Protection and Richland Operations office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.