WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
The Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days has announced its theme of Fun in Fairadise for 2023 and announced the opening act.
The Beach Boys will open the fair on Wednesday, August 30 and will perform over 50 years of hits according to a fair press release.
Fun in Fairadise will take place August 30-September 3, 2023 with returning favorites like three nights of PRCA Rodeo, the always sold-out Demolition Derby, Davis Shows Carnival, and lots of acts available free with Fair admission according to today's press release.
Tickets for Fun in Fairadise go on sale at 9 a.m. on March 31.
