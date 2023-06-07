PROSSER, Wash.- The Princess Theatre will open up the Green Room for a free, family-friendly series of plays.
The series titled Bean-A-Palooza starts on June 27 with Alex Zerbe. The show will feature physical stunts and comedy from "The Professional Zaniac" with magic, dances and flaming torches worked into the set.
“I try to make my show like the movie Shrek, super entertaining for the kids but there’s a whole other level of comedy for teens and adults," said Zerbe.
The first show of the series will prepare audiences for shows including a Dance Party with Aaron, Eric Herman and the Puppy Dogs, Kelli Welli, and Red Yard.
Doors to Zerbe's show open at 6:45 p.m. while the other shows begin seating at 10:45 a.m. The Green Room's shows are open to all ages with free admission.
