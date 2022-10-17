A grizzly bear attacked and injured two men who were recreating in the Shoshone National Forest in northwestern Wyoming over the weekend. Wyoming Game and Fish says the men were injured Saturday while they off a forest trail searching for antlers shed by deer and elk. One man was flown to the hospital by helicopter while the other was taken by ambulance. State officials did not know their conditions on Monday. The men were able to call 911 from near the scene of the attack and other people in the area were able to get them to the trailhead, where they met search and rescue teams. Officials say it appears the men surprised the bear.