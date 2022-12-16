Beauchamp Center provides holiday cheer and resources

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington hosted their 33rd annual holiday event where volunteers led Yakima families through a drive way of food, gifts and holiday cheer. The Henry Beauchamp Community Center provided an opportunity for those in need to receive the extra resources needed to make it through the holiday season with family and loved ones.
Santa Claus was on hand to hand deliver presents to young children with their families with smiles on their faces.
The annual tradition started with former Director of the Henry Beauchamp Center, Ester Huey, who noticed the lack of resources for disadvantaged families in the Yakima area. Current Community Service Director, Adrianne Garner, praises Huey’s eye for a program like this.
“Miss Huey began here at the center, she saw a need, and she wanted to fill a gap,” Garner said. “It's just my turn to help fill that gap and make sure the need is met.”
Since the pandemic, the center has adjusted their program to a drive through process, allowing families to receive their gifts and meals without leaving their car. Many products were handed through the car windows, while some opened their trunk for their new belongings.
The event was run by a number of volunteers including a large group of football players from Davis High School. Coach Jay Dumas wanted to provide his players a chance to give back to their community.
“This is a great opportunity for us to give back to the community that a lot of our players are from and a lot of our families are from,” Dumas said.
The Davis team was able to hand out holiday meals to families, including turkeys or hams, and side to fill up the dinner table. Some teammates who weren’t volunteering came through the processions to receive their meals with their family, providing an opportunity to the volunteers to help those that sit beside them in their locker rooms.
“Believing in something that’s bigger than them and being in the spirit of Christmas and being able to put smiles on some of the kids' faces, feeding over 650 families,” Dumas said. “These kids should be commended for what they're doing.”
Garner estimated over 3,000 families that come through the Beauchamp Center during the event. When Ester Huey started the event in 1989, an estimated 200 families took advantage of the resources from the center.
Donations were brought in from local agencies, non-profits, businesses and community members. One of the center’s namesakes, current Milwaukee Buck and Yakima native Marjon Beauchamp, grandson of Henry, donated to the event as well.
For more information on Washington's OIC and the Henry Beauchamp Community Center, visit their website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.