RICHLAND, WA - Bechtel delivered 1,000 N95 masks to Tri-Cities emergency responders and health care providers on Wednesday to help in the global fight to protect communities against the coronavirus pandemic, in cooperation with the Tri-City Economic Development Council (TRIDEC).

“Our first responders, nurses, doctors and care providers are on the front lines of this fight in our community and around the world,” said Valerie McCain, Bechtel Principal Vice President. “They are our last defense, and we’re grateful for their heroism. I’m glad we can help in even a small way to keep them safer.”

The donation was made in connection with a community drive TRIDEC launched in March to collect personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, being distributed to local hospitals, nursing homes, and police and fire departments.

“A donation of this size is truly an investment in our community,” said TRIDEC President and CEO Karl Dye. “This is another example of Bechtel’s commitment to supporting people and working families in the Tri-Cities. We're grateful for their leadership and generosity during these uncertain times.”

The Tri-Cities donation is part of a larger effort for Bechtel, which has delivered more than 16,500 masks and other PPE to local communities around the country where its employees work at projects and corporate offices. Workers delivered the donated masks to the Franklin County Emergency Management facility in Pasco.

“We are all in this together,” McCain said. “And we will get through this together.”

Bechtel

Bechtel holds the prime contract for the Department of Energy’s Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant at the Hanford Site and has been part of the Tri-Cities community for more than 30 years. Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Since 1898, Bechtel has helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

TRIDEC

Tri-City Development Council (TRIDEC) was organized in 1963 for the purpose of promoting and advancing the economic strength and diversity in Benton and Franklin counties. TRIDEC promotes economic diversification, facilitates job creation and retention, pursues new federal missions to support stability in federally funded operations and advocates and leads the Tri-Cities community on issues of economic importance.