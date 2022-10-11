KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Bechtel announced a donation of $10,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties to support mental health and wellness programs at the club.
"Overall wellness has become even more critical for our youth to build a healthy and productive life. Mental health is especially important for them to thrive in school and in relationships," said Valerie McCain, Bechtel Senior Vice President.
According to a press release, the Boys and Girls Clubs mental health and wellness programs focus on self-esteem, self-expression, peer pressure, relationships, body image, and other challenges that youth and teens face.
"Supporting the mental health and wellbeing of our youth is a vital component of what Boys and Girls Clubs offers. Bechtel's donation will allow us to expand these valuable programs and bring them to more teens in our community," said Brian Ace, Boys an Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties, C.E.O.
