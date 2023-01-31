Bed Bath & Beyond is closing another wave of locations, as well as buybuy Baby and Harmon locations, as it attempts to stay afloat during a reported possibility of bankruptcy.
The company released its fiscal report for the third quarter of 2022 on January 10. It reported a $1.259 billion decline in net sales and $100.7 million in net loss.
"For decades, Bed Bath & Beyond has set the pace across the sector and we have commanded our position in retail through many different economic cycles and alongside a continuously evolving customer," said President and CEO Sue Gove. "We believe our concrete advantages in defining categories, offering broad and curated selections, and delivering for customers are compelling reasons why we will continue to command a formidable presence in the Home and Baby categories into the future.
"As we shared last week, we continue to work with advisors as we consider all strategic alternatives to accomplish our near- and long-term goals. We have a team, internally and externally, with proven experience helping companies successfully navigate complex situations and become stronger. Multiple paths are being explored and we are determining our next steps thoroughly, and in a timely manner."
Bed Bath & Beyond then released a list of locations that will close in 2023 with 154 locations. This includes the Walla Walla location on Poplar Street.
