YAKIMA, WA - Once again during the second week of December, local ranchers, feeders, Agri Beef representatives and other volunteers will distribute beef, along with other fresh foods, to those in need at Mobile Markets in Toppenish, Yakima and Ellensburg.

The Beef Counts program which began in 2010 has provided more than 2.3 million servings of beef and has raised $938,000 to purchase beef for hungry families and individuals.

“This time of year is the giving season and Washington’s beef community is pleased to help our hungry neighbors in need through our Beef Counts program, especially when families’ budgets can be tight. Partnering with Second Harvest’s Mobile Market program allows us to share nutritious beef to those in our local communities that might need a little assistance,” said Kevin Curnutt, a Yakima area rancher.

In addition to the beef – a two-and-a-half pound roast – people will receive other fresh food items such as potatoes, apples, onions, and bread products. The beef donation adds a critical high protein to the mix of foods distributed to provide a complete, nutritious meal box. The food helps alleviate some of the stress people experience when they don’t know where their next meal is coming from. Meeting this basic need allows people to focus on other life situations and take steps toward self-sufficiency.

Funds to provide beef through Second Harvest’s Mobile Markets are raised throughout the year by Washington’s cattle ranchers, feeders and consumers. These donations add to Agri Beef’s commitment of at least $50,000 worth of beef each year.

All the donated beef is specially cut, packaged, and shipped in-kind from the company’s Washington Beef processing plant in Toppenish. The Beef Counts partnership with Second Harvest in eastern Washington and Food Lifeline in western Washington makes it possible for donated beef to reach people in need throughout the state.

Mobile Market details

Toppenish Tuesday Dec. 10 12-2 pm Toppenish Community Chest Food Bank 4 North B Street

Yakima Wednesday Dec. 11 12-2 pm Yakima State Fair Park 1301 S. Fair Ave.

Ellensburg Friday Dec. 13 12-2 pm FISH Community Food Bank (new location) 804 Elmview Rd.

Distributions are open to the public. FREE beef, produce and other perishable groceries will be provided to anyone in need, while supplies last. Participants are asked to bring a box, bags or other container for their food.