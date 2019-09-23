TRI-CITIES, WA - Beekeepers usually send out their bees to warmer states during the winter, but one man is keeping 100 hives in the Tri-Cities through the winter.

Some beekeepers store their hives in covered areas to maintain a temperature for the bees above 40 degrees Celsius. But Aaron Brink, commercial beekeeper, will leave his hives outside through the cold weather.

Brink says he does this so that the honeybees adapt to the freezing weather.

"After about 4-5 years, you'll end up with a string of bees that is well adapted to the area."

During the winter of 2018-2019, Brink kept 100 hives outside. He suffered minor bee losses with less than 10% of his bee population.

But how are the bees not freezing to death?

The key is their health. As long as the bees can stay healthy throughout the year and store enough fat in their bodies, they can survive through any winter weather conditions. This will make stronger bees.

Brink has bees in Oklahoma and California as well.