PASCO, Wash.-
These roads don't clear themselves. City crews work hard day and night to make sure the roads are safe to drive on.
Victor Murillo drives a snowplow for the City of Pasco.
"We run four plows and I believe we have 3 or 4 pickup plows," said Murillo.
The City of Pasco divides the work up into four zones. Two on the west side, one in the middle, and one on the east side.
"We can't put our plows down until we see an inch of snow, but we try to get ahead of it if we see that snow is coming and we start de-icing the roads," said Murillo.
They have people out on three shifts. Morning, afternoon, and overnight.
Their priority is to make sure the roads are clear for emergency vehicles, police, police, and fire. They also work with local transit and school buses.
"We appreciate the public being patient with us, the city of Pasco as we plow," said Murillo. "Sometimes we feel like we're in the way of people getting to work. But it's better to get there safely than have an accident."
So because they do so much for us, here's what you can do for them.
First, be patient. Second, give them space and leave about fifty feet between you and a snowplow.