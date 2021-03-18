Jamie Kern Lima revolutionized the beauty industry when she created IT Cosmetics. Before launching her billion-dollar company, she started her career at KNDU/KNDO.
Jamie grew up in the Seattle area and attended Washington State University. After graduating, she followed her gut to become a journalist and landed a job as the Morning Anchor of Wake Up Northwest.
"Working there… I loved it, loved it," Jamie says. "It's just such a beautiful community… the whole Tri-Cities area and Yakima as well. You go out and everyone just connects... I feel like everyone cares about each other there, and that's probably my favorite memory. I got very lucky to have that job, but I poured my heart and soul into it!"
Little did Jamie know, her original calling to the TV News business would ultimately lead to her life's work.
During her time at the anchor desk, Jamie developed a hereditary skin condition called rosacea. She tried nearly every makeup on the market, but nothing could stop the redness from coming through on-air. That's when she set out to create products of her own.
Jamie developed IT Cosmetics out of her living room, eventually growing it into the #1 luxury makeup brand in the country.
“Had I listened to all of my own self-doubt or all the people that didn’t believe in me along the way, especially while building IT Cosmetics, it never would’ve become what it is now,” Jamie says.
She climbed her way to the top of the beauty industry and wound up selling her company to L'Oréal for 1.2 billion dollars.
From the Morning Anchor at KNDU/KNDO, to the first female CEO in L'Oréal's 100-year history, each part of the journey has shaped her into the woman she is today.
"I'm honored for that to have been part of my life… for all of the viewers there, for us to have had that experience together," Jamie says.