RICHLAND, Wash.-A bell ringing ceremony will be held to honor those who have been lost to suicide as part of National Suicide Prevention Month at Einan's at Sunset in Richland.
Families are encouraged to submit the name and phots of their loved ones to be included in a slideshow that will be presented throughout the event according to Einan's.
Names and photos may be submitted to Karen Irey at karen@einans.com.
The Echo of the Bells will be held on Friday, September 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Events at Sunset located at 915 By-Pass Highway, Richland.
