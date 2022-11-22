BELLEVUE, Wash.-
Bellevue Police Officer Jordan Jackson, 34, has died from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash on November, 21.
Jackson was travelling north on Bellevue way when a car leaving a parking lot hit his motorcycle.
"Our hearts go out to his wife, two children, his family and friends, and extended Bellevue Police Department family as they grieve. This is a huge loss for the entire community," said Wendell Shirley, Bellevue Police Chief.
According to the Bellevue Police Department, Jackson had been an Officer since 2018, prior to joining the Police Department he was an emergency medical technician, volunteer firefighter, and a member of the King County search and rescue K-9 unit.
Jackson grew up in Spokane, attended Issaquah High School and graduated from Central Washington University.
Anyone who witnessed the crash involving Jackson and his motorcycle is asked to contact the Washington State Patrol.
