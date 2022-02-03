BELLEVUE – Angela Marie Nommensen has been charged with felony harassment after pulling a gun out during an altercation with a gas station employee in late Jan. Nommensen had entered the AM/PM/Arco without a face mask when the employee asked her to wear one.
She resisted for several minutes and was asked to leave multiple times. Following her refusal, the employee removed her from the establishment. Resisting the removal, Nommensen had pulled out her phone to record the altercation. When putting her phone back in her pocket, she also grabbed a gun from her holster to brandish.
Without aiming the gun at the employee, Nommensen made her firearm apparent through the door that separated them. According to Bellevue Police, the employee believed they would be shot at that moment.
Following her arrest, Nommensen was released on personal recognizance, ordered not to possess any weapons. She is scheduled to appear at the King County Courthouse for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 14.
The full surveillance footage is available here: