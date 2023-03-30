RICHLAND, Wash. - An "All Creation Rings" concert for the Bells of the Desert has been scheduled for April 22.
The Bells of the Desert group represents the Tri-Cities' community handbell group and will perform pieces about astronomy, rivers and animals.
The afternoon of music will take place from the Central United Protestant Church in Richland. The concert begins at 4 p.m. on April 22. Students up to twelfth grade are free with a $10 donation suggested for all other attendees.
