SEATTLE — Police said a man was hospitalized after fireworks he was handling in an apartment in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood exploded.
The Seattle Police Department tweeted just after 10 a.m. that it was investigating an explosion at an apartment in the 100 block of First Avenue North. A spokesperson for the Seattle Police Department said the man had a serious injury to his hands and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.
The Seattle Fire Department received additional 911 calls from residents reporting they heard explosions in the basement of the apartment. The entire building was evacuated as a precaution, fire officials said. Firefighters did not find an active fire.
Authorities have closed off a one-block perimeter around the building as officials investigate. Hazmat crews responded to the apartment.
Police said the public should stay out of the area and expect traffic delays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.