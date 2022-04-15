TRI-CITIES, Wash. -
The Ben Franklin Transit board of directors decided to indefinitely postpone two proposals to cut agency funding at its meeting April 14.
The proposals were met with resistance in the community.
"Hundreds of people in the Tri-Cities region spoke out against these proposals in recent weeks, and tonight's vote shows that when we work together, the community wins..." said Matthew Sutherland, advocacy director for the Transportation Choices Coalition. "Transit riders and other community members made their positions loud and clear: not a single person giving testimony spoke in favor of these cuts."
Sutherland hoped that the community response was enough to make this funding cut attempt the last one.
