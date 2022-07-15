Ben-Franklin Transit board rejects moving forward with ballot initiative, which would reduce BFT's revenue

TRI-CIIES, Wash. -
After 15 long months, the Ben-Franklin Transit Board has rejected a proposal that would decrease the agency's revenue and lead to dozens of employees without jobs.
The proposal was first introduced to the board by the Tri-Cities community, disqualifying BFT from a grant.
The board rejected the ballot initiative 7-2 that would affect the funding for transit.
“We are relieved that the Ben Franklin Transit Board has finally decided to listen to Tri-Cities residents demanding the Board keep vital transit services whole,'' said Alex Hudson, Executive Director at Transportation Choices Coalition.
We reached out to BFT for comment on how this decision would affect
