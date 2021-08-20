RICHLAND, WA – After close monitoring of the continued rapid increase in COVID 19 cases, Ben Franklin Transit (BFT) has made the difficult decision to cancel shuttle service to this year’s Fair.
“Our hearts are heavy and we are saddened to share this news," said Gloria Boyce, General Manager for Ben Franklin Transit. "It has always been an honor and privilege to support our local Fair and our community during “The Best Week of Summer". This will be the first time in over 30 years that BFT will not be a part of the Fair.”
As a public transit agency, BFT’s primary concern is always the health and safety of staff and the community.
“We felt this was the right move for our employees based on the information we have today,” explained Ms. Boyce. “This was such a tough decision and we kindly ask for everyone’s understanding.”
BFT continues to work hard to safely serve and connect our community. For more information on how BFT is keeping our community safe through the pandemic, visit www.bft.org/safety