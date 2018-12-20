KENNEWICK, WA - Thanks to a Volkswagen settlement over the diesel emissions scandal, Ben Franklin Transit will be getting a brand-new electric bus!
The Department of Ecology made the announcement today.
"Ben Franklin Transit received notice of and has accepted a $500k grant award to be used toward the purchase of an electric bus," said Ali Madison with Ben Franklin Transit. "We will await the release of specific grant parameters from the State, but certainly look forward to the opportunity to add an all-electric vehicle to our fleet with the assistance of this funding."
The settlement stems from the discovery that Volkswagen illegally installed software on its diesel cars that activated emission controls only when it detected the emissions were being tested.
Now, dozens of Washington school districts and public transit fleets will receive a total of $22 million for the new electric or low-emission buses.