RICHLAND, Wash.- Ben Franklin Transit will be holding a ground breaking ceremony on Tuesday, May 23 at 10 a.m. to mark the start of construction of the Queensgate Transit Center.
The transit center will be located on Windmill Road nearby the BFT Tulip Lane Park & Ride in Richland.
The location was selected for its proximity to the Queensgate-Interstate 182 interchange and its potential to support future growth on the western side of the transit service area.
“We are excited to break ground on our seventh transit center in the Tri-Cities area,” said BFT General Manager Rachelle Glazier. “It will increase transportation options for our residents and visitors alike.”
