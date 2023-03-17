RICHLAND, Wash. - Ben Franklin Transit is accepting new members to the BFT Citizen's Advisory Network. Membership provides the opportunity to promote BFT goals to citizens and represent the community's interests.
CAN members would serve as a resource for the transit's General Manager and Board of Directors while promoting ideas from the Tri-Cities' community regarding transit plans, policies and services.
“We are reestablishing the Citizens Advisory Network, which was considered a valuable partner to our executive team and Board of Directors before COVID,” said BFT General Manager Rachelle Glazier. “This group functions as transit’s eyes and ears and looks for ways to make riding transit a better experience for all. We would like the CAN membership to represent a broad spectrum of local citizens.”
Applications can be found on the BFT website and are due by March 26.
