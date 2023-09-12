RICHLAND, Wash.-The Ben Franklin Transit is looking for community members to serve on its Citizens Advisory Network.
The Citizens Advisory Network helps the Transit's General Manager and Board of Directors promote the goals and objectives of the Transit by promoting plans, policies and services throughout the community according to the BFT.
“We are seeking additional representatives from the community to serve on the Citizens Advisory Network,” said BFT General Manager Rachelle Glazier. “This group functions as transit’s eyes and ears and looks for ways to make riding transit a better experience for all. We want the CAN membership to represent a broad spectrum of local citizens.”
Those interested in joining the BFT's Citizens Advisory Network can complete an application online and email it to the BFT at marketing@bft.org by October 15.
Applications may also be mailed to BFT at 7109 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick, WA 99336.
