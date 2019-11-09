KENNEWICK, WA- Just one more day until the public comment period for Ben Franklin Transit's 2020 budget ends and they need the public's help.

The 2020 budget is responsible for the transit company's overall funding.

Ali Madison, spokesperson for BFT says money will go toward their operating budget for labor wages.

Madison said also planned are new capital improvements such as updated and new transit centers.

New to the budget will be money to fund a new service much like the taxi service they lost last year.

Madison said public comments are important because it lets the company know what people want to see in their community.

"We encourage people to participate in the process.. its for this community and these public comment periods are a very healthy thing to give people the opportunity to be part of it," Madison said.

Any public comment they receive, they will work to get those addressed on the budget before presenting it to the transit board. The budget will go into effect Jan 1.

For more information on where to find the proposed budget and add your personal comment you can visit their website.