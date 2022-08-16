TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Ben Franklin Transit is offering multiple shuttle service options for the community to get to the Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo, which is from August 23-27. Shuttle passengers will get dropped off at a bus-specific entrance, avoiding lines on top of parking.
Throughout the week, the shuttle will pick people up at six locations around the Tri-Cities. Shuttle pick-up locations include Kamiakin High School and Lampson Stadium in Kennewick, the HAPO Center and 22nd Avenue Transit Center in Pasco, the Knight Street Transit Center and Tulip Lane Park and Ride in Richland.
Pickups start at 9 a.m., leaving to the fairground every hour, then every half hour starting 4 p.m. At the Lampson Stadium, shuttles will leave every 15 minutes after 4 p.m. The last shuttles leave at 11:30 from Monday through Thursday, and at midnight on Friday and Saturday.
People in West Richland, Benton City and Prosser can take bus routes to the Knight Street Transit Center. Return shuttles to each place will leave at 10:30 p.m.
If you already have a ticket, you can purchase a bus-only ticket for $1.50 each way. Seniors over 65 and children under 18 ride free.
The second option is a combination bus ticket and fair ticket, including round-trip shuttles and admission to the fair. Regular adult tickets are $13, kids 6-12 and seniors over 65 are $5. These can be bought online or at Yoke’s, Ranch and Home, Three Rivers Transit Center or the fair office.
