Ben Franklin Transit providing shuttle services to Art in the Park, Columbia Cup

RICHLAND, WA. – Ben Franklin Transit (BFT) will provide the convenience of shuttle services to two popular annual community events this weekend, July 29-31.
Art in the Park | Friday and Saturday, July 29 and 30:
Those attending Richland’s Art in the Park event can catch a shuttle looping every 15 minutes beginning at 8:30 a.m. both days at Richland High School main lot off Thayer St, with stops at Knight Street Transit Center, John Dam Plaza, across from Greenies near the entrance to Howard Amon Park.
HAPO Columbia Cup | Saturday and Sunday, July 30 and 31:
Attendees headed to the Kennewick side of the river for this year’s boat races can catch a BFT shuttle at their choice of two locations—Knight Street Transit Center in Richland, or Lampson Stadium in Kennewick—departing every hour on the hour between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Anyone wanting to view from the Pasco side should use the shuttle departing from The HAPO Center (formerly TRAC) in Pasco to Wade Park on the Pasco side.
All shuttles return 20 minutes after the last heat each day. Shuttle riders may bring chairs, coolers, and other small items on board during event weekend.
Shuttle fares are by donation with proceeds benefitting Communities in Schools Benton-Franklin and SARC.
