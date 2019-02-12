KENNEWICK, WA - The Ben Franklin Transit has announced that it plans to operate service as follows on Wednesday, February 13:

Fixed route buses will run. Any remaining snow route modifications needed for certain routes will be decided based on road conditions before service begins at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, and posted on their website (www.bft.org/WinterRiderAlerts) and social media accounts (Facebook and Twitter).

Dial-A-Ride and General Demand services will run Wednesday, however road conditions will be assessed again Wednesday morning and throughout the day to make sure it remains safe to continue.

Additionally, BFT is asking that Dial-A-Ride customers with scheduled trips on Wednesday ensure there is a cleared path between where they will be waiting and where the vehicle would stop for boarding.

If the door-to-vehicle path cannot be cleared in advance of arrival, BFT asks that customers please call in advance to notify them and reschedule their trip, as locations with uncleared paths will not be serviceable.

NOTE: The reservation phone line for Dial-A-Ride and General Demand services will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to assist with scheduling changes or concerns.

BFT will continue to assess road conditions, and provide updates as anything changes. The best sources for the most current service updates are: