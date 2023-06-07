RICHLAND, Wash.- The Ben Franklin Transit (BFT) is seeking input from the Tri-Cities community as it plans its 2024 transportation services.
In an effort to improve, tailor or even expand its services the BFT is asking community members to complete a brief online survey.
According to the BFT information from the survey, which can be taken by scanning the QR code in the above image, will be used to gain a better understanding of rider's transportation preferences and will help in the planning of 2024 services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.