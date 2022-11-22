KENNEWICK, Wash. –
UPDATE 7:45 P.M.
According to the Ben Franklin Transit Facebook page, all bus services have resumed as of 7 p.m.
BFT asks riders to be prepared for possible delays due to road conditions.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
The Ben Franklin Transit announced that all transit services have been temporarily postponed due to road conditions earlier this afternoon.
Updates regarding their services will be posted on theirFacebookas weather conditions change.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
